June 15, 2022

Perry intersection to close for stormwater improvements

Stormwater improvements will lead to the closure today of Perry Avenue at Broadway, next to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The road should be closed until the end of next week, a news release from the city said. Crews will be installing stormwater inlets to Perry Avenue as a part of the Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Initiative...

Nathan English
story image illustation

Stormwater improvements will lead to the closure today of Perry Avenue at Broadway, next to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

The road should be closed until the end of next week, a news release from the city said.

Crews will be installing stormwater inlets to Perry Avenue as a part of the Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Initiative.

The first version of the 1/2 cent sales tax was passed in 2008 with a 10-year sunset, and the second version (PRS2) was approved by voters in 2018. The projects funded by the tax will be spread out until 2033, when the tax is scheduled to lapse.

The dredging of Capaha Park pond, set to begin today, is also part of the initiative.

Contractors will be notifying affected area residents.

