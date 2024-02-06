Perry had been on life support since the night he was found by friends in the parking lot of the Eagles Club, unresponsive and bleeding from his nose. The probable-cause statement for the case described that his head looked deformed from an impact.

Perry was taken immediately to a local hospital, then transported to St. Louis, where he remained on life support until Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to the probable-cause affidavit completed by an officer whose name is redacted, Cynthia Perry drove to a bar in Frohna, Missouri, and ended up in Kansas City, Missouri. At the Frohna bar, Cynthia Perry spoke to a witness, who told officers that Perry seemed as if she "was in shock" and "not herself." According to the document, Cynthia Perry said "I don't know, I think I might have run (him) over." In interviews with police, according to the probable-cause statement, she said she did feel a bump when she was leaving, and looked in the mirror and saw her ex-husband lying on the ground. She said she had drunk three beers and a cocktail prior to the incident.

Video footage did not capture the moment of impact, but it showed headlights casting in an up-and-down bouncing motion as the Bronco drove off. Cynthia Perry's license was revoked.

Perry is the brother of Laurie Ray, widely known in the community for her downtown advocacy and her antique store, Annie Laurie's. Ray shared on her Facebook page that her brother had died, adding "I will miss him terribly."