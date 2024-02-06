Perry County voters to decide hospital, other positions

Voters in Perry County, Missouri, will decide county, municipal and school board races in Tuesday's voting.

In recent months, the appointed and elected boards of Perry County Memorial Hospital have been on the front line of an ongoing discussion about the future of the hospital. The hospital's appointed board has approved a non-binding letter of intent for the hospital to pursue a partnership with the Mercy health care organization. Ultimately, the hospital's publicly elected board would have to approve such a partnership before the issue went before county commissioners.

Tuesday, voters will decide on seat on the hospital's elected board. Incumbent Stephen Rozier will face Robin Huber Sims and William "Bill" Bohnert.