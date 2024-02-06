All sections
NewsApril 1, 2022

Perry County voters to decide hospital, other positions

Voters in Perry County, Missouri, will decide county, municipal and school board races in Tuesday's voting. In recent months, the appointed and elected boards of Perry County Memorial Hospital have been on the front line of an ongoing discussion about the future of the hospital. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.
Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissiourian.com

Voters in Perry County, Missouri, will decide county, municipal and school board races in Tuesday's voting.

In recent months, the appointed and elected boards of Perry County Memorial Hospital have been on the front line of an ongoing discussion about the future of the hospital. The hospital's appointed board has approved a non-binding letter of intent for the hospital to pursue a partnership with the Mercy health care organization. Ultimately, the hospital's publicly elected board would have to approve such a partnership before the issue went before county commissioners.

Tuesday, voters will decide on seat on the hospital's elected board. Incumbent Stephen Rozier will face Robin Huber Sims and William "Bill" Bohnert.

Municipal

Perryville voters will choose a mayor from three candidates -- incumbent Ken Baer, Larry Riney and Kenny Tucker -- while voters in the city's Ward 3 will select between incumbent Prince Hudson and Clinton Rice.

In Longtown, Jim Hacker and Robert Leible are seeking a seat on the village Board of Trustees.

School boards

Several school board positions will go before voters:

  • Perry County School District (Perryville): vying for two three-year seats on the board are Richard Dix, Glendon Sattler, Roger Sample and Dominic Blythe; seeking to fill an unexpired term that will end in 2023 are Casey Brewer, Melissa Hahn and Christopher Paul Congiardo.
  • Oak Ridge School District: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Ronald Tracy, Damon Lee Dillard, Dustin Michael Koerber, Andrew Martin and Timonty Urhahn.
  • Altenburg School District: vying for three three-year seats on the board are Cary Lloyd Roth, Harold France, Lindsay Palisch and Andrew Lichtenegger.
