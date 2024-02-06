'Perry County Underground' film explores area's cave system

A March 5 screening of the film "Perry County Underground" will highlight the more than 700 caves in Perry County, Missouri.
Perryville, Missouri, city officials have been working with the Cave Research Foundation, SEMO Grotto, state Department of Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create a community event to help educate people on the underground cave systems in the county. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at The Catalyst Center, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville.
Brent Buerck, city administrator, explained the importance of the educational film.
"For several years, the community has been working with local government partners and the L-A-D Foundation on a community plan to protect the grotto sculpin and in turn our groundwater cave systems," Buerck said. "The grotto sculpin is an endangered species that lives exclusively in Perry County. There was an article in the Missouri Conservationist that focused on Perryville and our efforts with caves and sinkholes."
The event will also feature an open house event from 1 to 5 p.m. March 6 so individuals can learn more about the cave systems and the wildlife within in them.
Buerck said he hopes the film will provide individuals with an appreciation for what lies beneath their feet because of how important cave systems are to the environment.
"The beauty of these cave systems is really unrivaled. You have to work a little bit harder to get there, but it's as pretty or prettier than anything you would see above ground," Buerck said. "Some of the features are just incredible. They are all interconnected and a healthy cave is a source of life for the community. It's an environment in itself."
The event is free to attend. For more information, call Perry County Heritage Tourism at (573)-547-1097 or visit the website www.visitperrycounty.com.
