'Perry County Underground' film explores area's cave system

A March 5 screening of the film "Perry County Underground" will highlight the more than 700 caves in Perry County, Missouri.

Perryville, Missouri, city officials have been working with the Cave Research Foundation, SEMO Grotto, state Department of Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create a community event to help educate people on the underground cave systems in the county. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at The Catalyst Center, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville.

Brent Buerck, city administrator, explained the importance of the educational film.

"For several years, the community has been working with local government partners and the L-A-D Foundation on a community plan to protect the grotto sculpin and in turn our groundwater cave systems," Buerck said. "The grotto sculpin is an endangered species that lives exclusively in Perry County. There was an article in the Missouri Conservationist that focused on Perryville and our efforts with caves and sinkholes."