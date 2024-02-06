Perry county Suspect alert

A Perryville man with a history of violence is at large after fleeing a stop Wednesday, deputies said.
Perry County Sheriff's Deputies tried to apprehend Shawn Wenzel, 37, on Perry County Road 806 Wednesday afternoon after recognizing Wenzel, who had four outstanding warrants for probabtion violation for drugs and weapons charges, according to a news release from Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf.
Wenzel fled and deputies were unable to locate him during a search of the area, according to the release.
Wenzel is 6'2" and 190 pounds, balding with green eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue cutoff jean shorts, and has a history of violence, according to the release.
The Perry County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information regarding Wenzel or his whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.