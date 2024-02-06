Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf is suing the county's salary commission on which he serves, claiming he was underpaid for more than two decades in violation of state law.

Schaaf first sued the Perry County Commission in December 2018.

On Tuesday, the salary commission and its members were added as defendants in the suit.

The latest filing came after Judge Stephen Mitchell said he would dismiss the original lawsuit unless the salary commission and/or its members were included in the litigation.

Mitchell gave Schaaf until the end of July to amend the suit.

The salary commission comprises all the county officeholders. County officials said earlier this year that Schaaf, as a member of the salary commission, had voted to approve the salary that he now contests.

Schaaf's attorney, John Loesel of Jackson, filed an amended petition that lists all members of the salary board except for the sheriff.

The county commission's St. Louis attorney, Ivan Schraeder, had sought to dismiss the original lawsuit because it only named the county commissioners as defendants and not the Perry County Salary Commission or its members.