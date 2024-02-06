Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf set to retire at end of week

Perry County, Missouri, will have a new head of law enforcement after Friday.

Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement via a release on social media last week; he will vacate the post at midnight Friday.

He said a lawsuit the sheriff filed against the county is the reason for his early retirement. In December 2018, Schaaf filed a case with the county alleging he was not being paid what he should be. The case was set to enter a jury trial at the end of this month.

The sheriff and the county entered mediation in an effort to settle the case and avoid court, Schaaf said. The two parties reached an agreement resulting in his retirement this week.

"Someone in county administration must really want me to retire because they made an attractive offer to settle my lawsuit in mediation," Schaaf said. "I am confident that I would have prevailed in my litigation, but it was an attractive offer."

Schaaf said the county insisted he retire Sept 30.