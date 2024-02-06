Perry County schools shift to online learning only

The Perry County School District is shifting to 100% online learning after the Labor Day weekend due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the county.

All schools in the Perry County district will close to students at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain closed for at least two weeks.

According to district superintendent Andy Comstock, the decision to move to a “virtual” instruction format was made after the Perry County Health Department raised the county’s COVID-19 alert level to “moderately high” Wednesday morning.

The alert level was elevated after the health department reported 49 new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and six probable cases in the county between Saturday and Tuesday.

In a letter to district parents Wednesday, Comstock said the health department’s action triggered the district’s decision.

“Let me be clear,” he said in the letter, “the health department did not issue an order to close schools. This is the plan we as a district adopted in August.”