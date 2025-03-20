The Perry County School District No. 32 Board of Education met briefly at the American Legion Main Hall in Perryville March 19.

Approximately 85 people were in attendance at the meeting. No public comment was taken as the school district's administrator, Fara Jones, provided an update on how the schools are responding to the March 14 tornado, which damaged multiple school buildings.

The only action taken by the board was the approval of a public adjustor, which came at the recommendation of the superintendent.

The administrative team will be moving its operations to a vacant medical building on Main Street. This is being done in order to create more classroom space at the Old Senior High building.