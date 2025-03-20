The Perry County School District No. 32 Board of Education met briefly at the American Legion Main Hall in Perryville March 19.
Approximately 85 people were in attendance at the meeting. No public comment was taken as the school district's administrator, Fara Jones, provided an update on how the schools are responding to the March 14 tornado, which damaged multiple school buildings.
The only action taken by the board was the approval of a public adjustor, which came at the recommendation of the superintendent.
The administrative team will be moving its operations to a vacant medical building on Main Street. This is being done in order to create more classroom space at the Old Senior High building.
"We're not sitting on our hands," Jones said, adding the district's administration has moved out of the old senior high building which wil likely be utilized as classroom space.
CJ Huff, district superintendent in Joplin, Mo. when a tornado devastated that area in May 2011, visited with the administrative team March 16 and will be on site again with members of the district's administrative team later this month, according to Jones.
The district is focused on returning students to in-class learning as soon as possible, though no start date on when this could occur was given March 19.
"We do not want to do online learning," Jones said.
Board president Nancy Voelker reiterated that the goal is to get students back to in person learning.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.