All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 19, 2025

Perry County School District faces storm aftermath as cleanup continues, classes remain on hold

Perry County School District faces ongoing cleanup and class cancellations following severe storm damage. The district prioritizes resuming in-person learning, with support from the community and experts.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Perry County School District superintendent Fara Jones, middle, speaks with workers while assessing damage done to the district during storms Friday night, March 14.
Perry County School District superintendent Fara Jones, middle, speaks with workers while assessing damage done to the district during storms Friday night, March 14.Courtesy of Perry County School District
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.Courtesy of Perry County School District
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.Courtesy of Perry County School District
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.Courtesy of Perry County School District
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.Courtesy of Perry County School District
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.Courtesy of Perry County School District
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday night, March 14. Cleanup continues and classes have been canceled through the end of the week.Courtesy of Perry County School District

Cleanup at Perry County School District continues and classes remain canceled through Friday, March 21, after district buildings sustained varying degrees of damage during storms Friday night, March 14.

A news release from the district stated that returning to in-person instruction is its "top priority", and superintendent Fara Jones said administrators have been working on planning how and when classes will resume.

“That effort, led by Chief Academic Officer Jane Narrow, is ongoing, and we are committed to returning our students to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Jones said in the release. “We know that is what’s best for kids, and that’s what we are going to do. While we do not have specific details yet, I want to assure our staff and parents that we want to give our students a great finish to this school year.”

Jones added that there has been a "great deal of activity" over the past five days, including overall damage assessment, a disaster restoration team securing buildings to prevent additional damage and structural engineers determining the status of each of the district's buildings.

The high school sustained "major damage", the primary, elementary and career center buildings received roof damage and the old high school building had "many broken windows" resulting in damage to the interior in addition to roof damage.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We are heartbroken not just about the damages to campus, but also for those who have suffered losses at home,” Jones said. “We want to be able to support them in whatever way we can.”

City and county officials have reached out to Jones to offer support in the wake of the storm and C.J. Huff, superintendent of Joplin Public Schools during the May 2011 tornado that ravaged the city, has been on site to offer "valuable insight and advice" to administrators.

"We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community,” Jones said. “We are so very grateful to every individual and organization that has offered to volunteer and donate whatever we may need. We aren’t quite sure exactly what our needs are today, but we will share that information soon.”

The district will continue to provide updates to parents, staff and the community at large as more information becomes available.

“We understand that everyone wants to know when we will reopen school, but we don’t have that answer just yet,” Jones said. “We are all grateful for our community’s continued support and patience as we work to get the information we need to move forward. We’re going to need some grace in the coming weeks as we begin the process of recovery.”

Story Tags
Education
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 19
Police report 3-20-25
NewsMar. 19
Road work: Routes Y, V in Cape County closed for bridge repl...
NewsMar. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-20-25
EducationMar. 19
Missouri Senate bill could reshape higher education landscap...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Former Missouri Democrat Party secretary arrested for domestic assault, endangering welfare of child
NewsMar. 19
Former Missouri Democrat Party secretary arrested for domestic assault, endangering welfare of child
NWS: Strong winds continue as advisory issued
NewsMar. 19
NWS: Strong winds continue as advisory issued
Community volunteer spirit proves to be Bluff Strong
NewsMar. 19
Community volunteer spirit proves to be Bluff Strong
Technician says Florida thrill ride operator ignored his safety concerns before teen's fatal fall
NewsMar. 19
Technician says Florida thrill ride operator ignored his safety concerns before teen's fatal fall
Street, school safety heart of discussion at Jackson aldermanic meeting
NewsMar. 19
Street, school safety heart of discussion at Jackson aldermanic meeting
Construction on Cape Rock, Lexington intersection shifts to southwest quarter
NewsMar. 19
Construction on Cape Rock, Lexington intersection shifts to southwest quarter
A woman is charged with murder in the death of a Super Bowl reporter found in his hotel room
NewsMar. 18
A woman is charged with murder in the death of a Super Bowl reporter found in his hotel room
Tornado can't shake small church's faith as it rebuilds with hope
NewsMar. 18
Tornado can't shake small church's faith as it rebuilds with hope
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy