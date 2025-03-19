Cleanup at Perry County School District continues and classes remain canceled through Friday, March 21, after district buildings sustained varying degrees of damage during storms Friday night, March 14.

A news release from the district stated that returning to in-person instruction is its "top priority", and superintendent Fara Jones said administrators have been working on planning how and when classes will resume.

“That effort, led by Chief Academic Officer Jane Narrow, is ongoing, and we are committed to returning our students to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Jones said in the release. “We know that is what’s best for kids, and that’s what we are going to do. While we do not have specific details yet, I want to assure our staff and parents that we want to give our students a great finish to this school year.”

Jones added that there has been a "great deal of activity" over the past five days, including overall damage assessment, a disaster restoration team securing buildings to prevent additional damage and structural engineers determining the status of each of the district's buildings.

The high school sustained "major damage", the primary, elementary and career center buildings received roof damage and the old high school building had "many broken windows" resulting in damage to the interior in addition to roof damage.