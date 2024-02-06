Perry County Route T reduced for bridge improvements

Route T in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews make improvements to the bridge located between County Road 806/Lake Drive and Polo Run Drive. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily June 17 to 28.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.