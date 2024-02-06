Perry County Route A closed for bridge replacement

Route A in Perry County will be closed as contractor crews perform a bridge replacement. This bridge is between County Road 422 and County Road 424. The work will take place Feb. 12 starting at 6 a.m. The road should re-open June 8 at 5 p.m., according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
