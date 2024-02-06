Perry County reports nine new coronavirus cases Wednesday

While four counties in the region reported no new cases Wednesday, several others reported several.
Perry County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county currently has 120 total positive cases, 71 recoveries and zero deaths.
Stoddard County reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 128 (94 recoveries, eight deaths).
Cape Girardeau County also added one new case, with 156 total confirmed, 126 recoveries and three deaths.
No new cases were reported in Alexander County (20 total, 13 recoveries, zero deaths) or Union County (176 total, 93 recoveries, 18 deaths).
In Missouri, Bollinger County (12 total, eight recoveries, zero deaths) and Scott County (153 total, 114 recoveries, 11 deaths) also reported no new cases.