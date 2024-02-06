Perry County reports first coronavirus-related death

Perry County, Missouri, health officials reported Friday the death of a young adult due to COVID-19, the first death in the county attributed to the disease caused by coronavirus.
Six new virus cases were also reported in the county Friday, for a total of 158, with 82 recoveries.
Virus cases in Cape Girardeau County jumped by 23 on Friday.
The county has 249 confirmed and probable cases, with 149 patient recoveries and three deaths.
Of those positive cases, 119 are in Cape Girardeau, while 56 are in Jackson and 73 are elsewhere in the county.
Close contact accounted for 21 of the 23 new virus cases.
As of Friday, eight patients were hospitalized with the virus at Saint Francis Medical Center, and nine were hospitalized at Southeast Hospital.
Bollinger County reported one new case Friday. The county reports 11 recoveries and zero deaths. Stoddard County also reported one new case (139 total, 115 recoveries, nine deaths).
Other agencies did not file virus updates because of the July 4 holiday.
