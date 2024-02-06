Perry County reports first coronavirus-related death

Perry County, Missouri, health officials reported Friday the death of a young adult due to COVID-19, the first death in the county attributed to the disease caused by coronavirus.

Six new virus cases were also reported in the county Friday, for a total of 158, with 82 recoveries.

Virus cases in Cape Girardeau County jumped by 23 on Friday.

The county has 249 confirmed and probable cases, with 149 patient recoveries and three deaths.