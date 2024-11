Perry County suffers from a shortage of housing, according to presiding commissioner candidates Mike Sauer and Mark Gremaud.

Both candidates said, if elected, they would push for more affordable housing.

Mike Sauer

Sauer, a Republican who resides in Perry County, and Gremaud, a Democrat from Perryville, Missouri, outlined their views in emailed responses to a candidates� questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.

The winner in the Nov. 6 general election will replace retiring Presiding Commissioner Carl �Topper� Leuckel for the $37,382-a-year job.

Mark Gremaud

Gremaud, a third-generation farmer, said he wants the commission to take �an active role in boosting economic development in Perry County.�

Gremaud added he would support �initiatives presented by local agencies to increase our workforce and to work toward a viable solution to address the current shortage of housing for needed workers.�

Sauer, who operates a woodworking business, said Perry County and Perryville need to develop affordable housing. Major employers in Perry County are expanding and other businesses also are looking for new employees, he said.

�Without having housing available to them, they (workers) are choosing not to relocate to Perry County,� Sauer said.

Both men voiced concern about the high employee turnover rate in the Perry County Sheriff�s Department.

Sauer said the commission needs to look at ways to retain sheriff�s employees, including addressing wages and benefits.