Perry County suffers from a shortage of housing, according to presiding commissioner candidates Mike Sauer and Mark Gremaud.

Both candidates said, if elected, they would push for more affordable housing.

Mike Sauer

Sauer, a Republican who resides in Perry County, and Gremaud, a Democrat from Perryville, Missouri, outlined their views in emailed responses to a candidatesï¿½ questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.

The winner in the Nov. 6 general election will replace retiring Presiding Commissioner Carl ï¿½Topperï¿½ Leuckel for the $37,382-a-year job.

Mark Gremaud

Gremaud, a third-generation farmer, said he wants the commission to take ï¿½an active role in boosting economic development in Perry County.ï¿½

Gremaud added he would support ï¿½initiatives presented by local agencies to increase our workforce and to work toward a viable solution to address the current shortage of housing for needed workers.ï¿½

Sauer, who operates a woodworking business, said Perry County and Perryville need to develop affordable housing. Major employers in Perry County are expanding and other businesses also are looking for new employees, he said.

ï¿½Without having housing available to them, they (workers) are choosing not to relocate to Perry County,ï¿½ Sauer said.

Both men voiced concern about the high employee turnover rate in the Perry County Sheriffï¿½s Department.

Sauer said the commission needs to look at ways to retain sheriffï¿½s employees, including addressing wages and benefits.