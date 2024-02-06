Perry County suffers from a shortage of housing, according to presiding commissioner candidates Mike Sauer and Mark Gremaud.
Both candidates said, if elected, they would push for more affordable housing.
Sauer, a Republican who resides in Perry County, and Gremaud, a Democrat from Perryville, Missouri, outlined their views in emailed responses to a candidatesï¿½ questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.
The winner in the Nov. 6 general election will replace retiring Presiding Commissioner Carl ï¿½Topperï¿½ Leuckel for the $37,382-a-year job.
Gremaud, a third-generation farmer, said he wants the commission to take ï¿½an active role in boosting economic development in Perry County.ï¿½
Gremaud added he would support ï¿½initiatives presented by local agencies to increase our workforce and to work toward a viable solution to address the current shortage of housing for needed workers.ï¿½
Sauer, who operates a woodworking business, said Perry County and Perryville need to develop affordable housing. Major employers in Perry County are expanding and other businesses also are looking for new employees, he said.
ï¿½Without having housing available to them, they (workers) are choosing not to relocate to Perry County,ï¿½ Sauer said.
Both men voiced concern about the high employee turnover rate in the Perry County Sheriffï¿½s Department.
Sauer said the commission needs to look at ways to retain sheriffï¿½s employees, including addressing wages and benefits.
ï¿½I have always supported our sheriffï¿½s department,ï¿½ he said.
Gremaud said the county government has experienced high employee turnover in both the sheriffï¿½s and county road and bridge departments.
ï¿½It would be a priority of mine to address these issues to maintain a qualified and experienced staff to ensure the safety of all Perry County citizens,ï¿½ he said.
This is Sauerï¿½s first run for political office.
Gremaud, in contrast, has held elected positions.
He has served on the Perry County School District No. 32 School Board for six years. He also is a commissioner for the Bois Brule Levee District, an elected position he has held for 14 years.
He was appointed by the county commission to serve as a member of the New Bourbon Port Authority Board.
Gremaud said his experience in elected offices make him ï¿½the best candidateï¿½ for presiding commissioner.
Sauer said he has served on boards of directors for various community organizations, including the Biehle Fire Department, Perry County Sportsman Club and American Legion Boosters group.
Sauer said he resigned earlier this year from the Biehle Fire Department and the Sportsman Club boards to focus on his campaign and ï¿½get more involved with the commission.ï¿½
He said he knows ï¿½there will be a lot to learn,ï¿½ but added he wants ï¿½to do my civic duty and help Perry County progress in the future years.ï¿½
