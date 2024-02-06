All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 22, 2020

Perry County overpasses to be reduced for bridge repairs

The Route B overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. ...

Southeast Missourian

Route B overpass in Perry County reduced for bridge work

The Route B overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of road is at Exit 123 near Perryville, Missouri. The on- and off-ramps will remain open, the release stated. The bridge work will begin Oct. 5, with completion anticipated Nov. 15. Work will be completed under one-lane traffic across the bridge using temporary signals.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance

The Highway 51 overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews complete bridge repairs, a Missouri Department of Transportation new release stated. Temporary signals will guide traffic through the work zone. This section of highway is at Exit 129 in Perryville, Missouri. The on- and off-ramps will remain open, and I-55 traffic below the overpass won’t be affected. According to the release, the work will take place from Oct. 6 through Nov. 15. The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy