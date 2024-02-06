Editor's note: This article has been updated.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent forums.

A standing-room-only crowd gathered at the Knights of Columbus hall to hear from several hospital officials and other interested parties about a potential partnership with either SoutheastHEALTH or Mercy. Among the speakers: Chris Wibbenmeyer, chief executive officer of the hospital; Joe Lupica, chief executive officer of Newpoint Healthcare Advisors, hired by the hospital to negotiate a potential partnership agreement with another health care system; and David Kapp, a doctor with Perryville Family Care Clinic, an independent group of doctors and nurse practitioners that works closely with Perry County Memorial.

The forum was the third community gathering to discuss the hospital's future — fourth counting a news conference hosted by Perry County business leaders to initially question the hospital's "process" in seeking a partnership. At earlier forums, the head of SoutheastHEALTH and representatives of Mercy addressed their ideas for a partnership with Perry County Memorial. Several dozen area residents attended each of the forums, asking questions of the participants for the bulk of the three hours each event lasted.

Kapp spoke at length about what he termed the three most important questions regarding a potential partnership — why seek a partner, when is the right time and who is the best partner.

Joe Lupica, chief executive officer of Newpoint Healthcare Advisors and hired by Perry County Memorial Hospital to negotiate a potential partnership with SoutheastHEALTH or Mercy, conducts a community forum Monday in Perryville, Missouri. Rick Fahr

He said his research of a Mercy-affiliated Troy, Missouri, hospital convinced him doctors working with Mercy have the autonomy he and his colleagues want to preserve. He also said Mercy's economy of scale would benefit Perry County Memorial.

"The needed systems are larger than what we can do on our own," he said, adding that partnership with another organization to maintain "the status quo," is a non-starter. "We want to expand services."

During Lupica's portion of the presentation, he challenged those who have contended Perry County Memorial has moved too fast in the process, which included a request for information from potential partners sent in June.