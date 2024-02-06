Editor's note: This article has been updated.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent forums.
A standing-room-only crowd gathered at the Knights of Columbus hall to hear from several hospital officials and other interested parties about a potential partnership with either SoutheastHEALTH or Mercy. Among the speakers: Chris Wibbenmeyer, chief executive officer of the hospital; Joe Lupica, chief executive officer of Newpoint Healthcare Advisors, hired by the hospital to negotiate a potential partnership agreement with another health care system; and David Kapp, a doctor with Perryville Family Care Clinic, an independent group of doctors and nurse practitioners that works closely with Perry County Memorial.
The forum was the third community gathering to discuss the hospital's future — fourth counting a news conference hosted by Perry County business leaders to initially question the hospital's "process" in seeking a partnership. At earlier forums, the head of SoutheastHEALTH and representatives of Mercy addressed their ideas for a partnership with Perry County Memorial. Several dozen area residents attended each of the forums, asking questions of the participants for the bulk of the three hours each event lasted.
Kapp spoke at length about what he termed the three most important questions regarding a potential partnership — why seek a partner, when is the right time and who is the best partner.
He said his research of a Mercy-affiliated Troy, Missouri, hospital convinced him doctors working with Mercy have the autonomy he and his colleagues want to preserve. He also said Mercy's economy of scale would benefit Perry County Memorial.
"The needed systems are larger than what we can do on our own," he said, adding that partnership with another organization to maintain "the status quo," is a non-starter. "We want to expand services."
During Lupica's portion of the presentation, he challenged those who have contended Perry County Memorial has moved too fast in the process, which included a request for information from potential partners sent in June.
"Waiting until the last minute would not put the hospital in a strong position," he said. "Define your future before the market defines it for you."
Wibbenmeyer told the large crowd any partnership is a long-term relationship.
"We are looking at this in the light of health care for the next 20 years," he said, adding the hospital would "demand" excellence in several areas, including cost of care, capital investments and growing services locally.
While they have been absent or silent at previous community forums, several members of the hospital's internal board and publicly elected board spoke at the forum.
Kay Taylor decried "accusations" and "insinuations" regarding board members' motivations during the process. She noted she has no business relationship with any of the potential partners, "that may not be the case with some others."
Responding to the comment later, Robinson Construction chief executive officer Frank Robinson, who has been a vocal critic of the hospital's process, said his organization has worked on projects with many regional firms, including SoutheastHEALTH.
During his comments, Robinson specifically asked Wibbenmeyer about plans for a nursing school in Perryville. SoutheastHEALTH chief executive officer Ken Bateman previously pledged to pursue a nursing school in the area, saying it would serve as a pipeline to Perry County Memorial. Monday night, he repeated the pledge, saying the health care organization would work toward locating a nursing school in Perryville "within a year."
Some attendees questioned the cost of the hospital's consulting group. Lupica said the hospital is paying his five-member team a flat rate of $42,000 per month.
Responding to a question with regard to any past dealings with Mercy, Lupica clarified he has not worked for or negotiated with Mercy in the past.
