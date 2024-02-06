Perry County Memorial forum slated Monday

The forum follows other forums regarding the future of the hospital, which sought partnership proposals in recent months. Two organizations -- SoutheastHEALTH and Mercy -- emerged as contenders. However, a number of residents have challenged the hospital's "process," contending hospital board members have conducted the partner search behind closed doors and without public input. In recent weeks, Perry County business leaders hosted a forum to discuss the issue, at which Ken Bateman, chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH explained the organization's proposal. A subsequent forum allowed Mercy officials to introduce their plan.

Area residents have expressed concerns relating to the potential loss of locally provided services, increased health care costs and the fate of a proposed nursing school in Perryville.

Perry County Memorial has hired Newpoint Healthcare Advisors to negotiate a potential partnership, and the group's president, Joe Lupica, will conduct Monday's forum.