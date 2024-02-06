Perry County Memorial board votes to move forward with Mercy

A Wednesday release from Perry County Memorial Hospital announced the system’s Board of Trustees has voted to pursue a potential partnership with Mercy.
The release said the board’s Tuesday vote directs hospital officials to “begin negotiations of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Mercy.” The LOI allows the parties to share detailed, confidential information as they work toward a final agreement.
Officials with the Perryville, Missouri, hospital have considered potential partners since last summer, with Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH emerging as the final two contenders. A series of well-attended public forums over the past few weeks gave officials with Mercy, SoutheastHEALTH and Perry County Memorial the opportunity to make their case for a partnership.
Public attention to the potential partnership began when a group of local business leaders, led by Robinson Construction chief executive officer Frank Robinson, challenged the transparency of the hospital’s process, saying the public had been kept in the dark. In the midst of the forums, Perry County Memorial hired a consulting firm, Newpoint Healthcare Advisors, to negotiate the partnership.
In Wednesday’s release, Perry County Memorial chief executive officer Chris Wibbenmeyer said the hospital’s process has been thorough and inclusive.
“We have conducted extensive research in determining if there is a potential affiliation partner for our organization. We have solicited input from every stakeholder, including some of the most important ones — Perry County residents. We have listened and appreciate the input from our community,” he said.
Wibbenmeyer said priorities for any partnership would include excellent patient care, the hospital’s employees and culture, local decision-making, keeping costs manageable for families and employers and recruiting/retaining physicians.
Eric Ammons, president of Mercy Hospital Jefferson, said in an emailed statement a partnership with Perry County Memorial would improve health care throughout the region.
“Mercy and PCMH have long histories of serving residents across east-central and Southeast Missouri as separate health care providers. A collaboration between the two organizations could support the creation of a rural health delivery effort that would strengthen regional health services for years to come,” he said. “Mercy is grateful for this opportunity to continue exceptional care for the Perry County community and to be a part of this next step in the PCMH process.”
In an emailed statement, SoutheastHEALTH officials said they expect to continue having a presence in the area: “Although we are disappointed that the hospital board chose to align with a different provider, we would like to thank Perryville businesses and the community. We are truly humbled by their support. The partnerships we’ve developed in Perry County have been a win-win in helping employer groups save money on their health benefit plans that connect employees to high-quality, affordable health care services.
“SoutheastHEALTH will continue to explore ways to further expand access for Perry County residents to SoutheastHEALTH and its services. We appreciate the trust that Perryville residents have in SoutheastHEALTH, and we remain committed to serving them in the best way possible.”
In an emailed statement, Robinson said area business leaders want what is best for the region.
“I hope that I can speak for our industries and say that the business leaders of Perry County want what is best for our community,” he said. “There has been a lot of effort from our past citizens and present citizens toward development of our community. We are grateful to everyone for making Perryville and Perry County a great place to live.”
The LOI is the first step toward finalizing an agreement. If Mercy and Perry County Memorial can reach a suitable agreement, the Board of Trustees would forward it to the hospital’s publicly elected five-member board, which would have the authority to approve the agreement. If approved, the agreement would then go to the three members of the Perry County Commission, who have ultimate authority in the matter.
Throughout the public forums, common themes have focused on increasing locally provided health care services, maintaining/lowering health care costs and locating a nurse training school in Perryville.
The nursing school was a key component of SoutheastHEALTH’s pitch, with chief executive officer Ken Bateman pledging to build a program there, an offshoot of the organization’s program in Cape Girardeau affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University. Mercy officials at a forum they sponsored, said they have been in talks with two “accredited” programs regarding a nursing school in Perryville.
