Perry County Memorial board votes to move forward with Mercy

A Wednesday release from Perry County Memorial Hospital announced the system’s Board of Trustees has voted to pursue a potential partnership with Mercy.

The release said the board’s Tuesday vote directs hospital officials to “begin negotiations of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Mercy.” The LOI allows the parties to share detailed, confidential information as they work toward a final agreement.

Officials with the Perryville, Missouri, hospital have considered potential partners since last summer, with Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH emerging as the final two contenders. A series of well-attended public forums over the past few weeks gave officials with Mercy, SoutheastHEALTH and Perry County Memorial the opportunity to make their case for a partnership.

Public attention to the potential partnership began when a group of local business leaders, led by Robinson Construction chief executive officer Frank Robinson, challenged the transparency of the hospital’s process, saying the public had been kept in the dark. In the midst of the forums, Perry County Memorial hired a consulting firm, Newpoint Healthcare Advisors, to negotiate the partnership.

In Wednesday’s release, Perry County Memorial chief executive officer Chris Wibbenmeyer said the hospital’s process has been thorough and inclusive.

“We have conducted extensive research in determining if there is a potential affiliation partner for our organization. We have solicited input from every stakeholder, including some of the most important ones — Perry County residents. We have listened and appreciate the input from our community,” he said.

Wibbenmeyer said priorities for any partnership would include excellent patient care, the hospital’s employees and culture, local decision-making, keeping costs manageable for families and employers and recruiting/retaining physicians.

Eric Ammons, president of Mercy Hospital Jefferson, said in an emailed statement a partnership with Perry County Memorial would improve health care throughout the region.