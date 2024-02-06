Perry County looks to hotel tax to fund marketing of area

In Perry County, Missouri, a 6-percent tax on hotel stays would mean more dollars to promote and grow tourism, said Trish Erzfeld, director and sole employee of Perry County Heritage Tourism.
Erzfeld’s office serves as the convention and visitors bureau for the county, and, she said, people are beginning to realize this tax is needed.
“We’re a growing tourism community,” Erzfeld said.
In addition to the Missouri National Veterans Memorial, Perry County also boasts St. Mary of the Barrens National Shrine, the Lutheran Church’s Missouri Synod birthplace, and fairs and festivals, from Mayfest in May to the seminary picnic in August, the East Perry County Fair in Altenburg and the Saxon Fall Festival.
This tax would provide revenue to better market what Perry County has to offer, she said.
A meager marketing budget means limited opportunities to advertise, Erzfeld said, and outdoor media such as billboards, print advertising and other measures run into money.
And the tax would be paid only by people staying at the four hotels, all located near Interstate 55’s Perryville exit, with a total of fewer than 250 rooms, Erzfeld said.
“Some people staying at the hotels are also coming into the community for our festivals and sites, to visit family,” Erzfeld said.
“Perry County is one of very few in Missouri actively promoting themselves with tourism that do not have this tax,” Erzfeld said.
Perryville Chamber of Commerce executive director Jackie Wengert agreed, saying, “We’re kind of behind the times. When I go on vacation everywhere else, we’re paying the hotel tax to help them advertise. I just hope that everyone in our city and county understands that they’re not paying it. They’d pay if they went to Branson or Ste. Genevieve or Cape Girardeau or anywhere else. The tax helps the town they live in.”
Wengert said revenue from the tax would help put attractions on the map, and would help Erzfeld have the funding to reach out to other cities and states, all over, “and let them know how great Perryville is.”
Erzfeld said, too, more tourism activity will attract more restaurants and retail stores, “and that will provide more for our local residents to enjoy as well.”
Said Erzfeld, “We’re very proud of our community and what we’ve done in the last few years. It’s exciting.
“I think every day, people realize more and more exactly what tourism brings to our economic engine here in Perry County. This tax does make sense.”
According to previous reporting, Erzfeld is the sole employee for the office, created in 2015, and operates out of the Perryville, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce headquarters.
So far, it has relied on funding from the City of Perryville and the county government, amounting to $30,000 apiece annually.
The tax could generate more than $100,000 annually, Erzfeld had estimated.
The municipal election will be held April 2.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.