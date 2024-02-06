Perry County looks to hotel tax to fund marketing of area

In Perry County, Missouri, a 6-percent tax on hotel stays would mean more dollars to promote and grow tourism, said Trish Erzfeld, director and sole employee of Perry County Heritage Tourism.

Erzfeld’s office serves as the convention and visitors bureau for the county, and, she said, people are beginning to realize this tax is needed.

“We’re a growing tourism community,” Erzfeld said.

In addition to the Missouri National Veterans Memorial, Perry County also boasts St. Mary of the Barrens National Shrine, the Lutheran Church’s Missouri Synod birthplace, and fairs and festivals, from Mayfest in May to the seminary picnic in August, the East Perry County Fair in Altenburg and the Saxon Fall Festival.

This tax would provide revenue to better market what Perry County has to offer, she said.

A meager marketing budget means limited opportunities to advertise, Erzfeld said, and outdoor media such as billboards, print advertising and other measures run into money.

And the tax would be paid only by people staying at the four hotels, all located near Interstate 55’s Perryville exit, with a total of fewer than 250 rooms, Erzfeld said.

“Some people staying at the hotels are also coming into the community for our festivals and sites, to visit family,” Erzfeld said.

“Perry County is one of very few in Missouri actively promoting themselves with tourism that do not have this tax,” Erzfeld said.

Perryville Chamber of Commerce executive director Jackie Wengert agreed, saying, “We’re kind of behind the times. When I go on vacation everywhere else, we’re paying the hotel tax to help them advertise. I just hope that everyone in our city and county understands that they’re not paying it. They’d pay if they went to Branson or Ste. Genevieve or Cape Girardeau or anywhere else. The tax helps the town they live in.”