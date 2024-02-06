Perry County law enforcement detain student in bomb threat

The juvenile, according to police, admitted to the statement but denied intent on action. No weapons or bomb-making materials were discovered in the search of the juvenile's residence.

The student was turned over to a juvenile officer.

"We do not feel there is any articulable threat to the Perry County School District #32 campus or any other school campus in Perryville at this time," police Chief Direk Hunt said in the release. "Our officers acted swiftly and thoroughly to close this case. I am proud of the job they have done.

"I want to commend our reporting party and their student. They have taken to heart our plea of, 'If you see or hear something, say something.' Their information aided in bringing this case to a swift resolution. We continue to encourage the public to contact us if they see or hear anything suspicious."