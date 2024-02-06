All sections
March 30, 2023

Perry County law enforcement detain student in bomb threat

Southeast Missourian

The Perryville (Missouri) Police Department was notified Wednesday night, March 29, of a possible bomb threat by a Perry County School District middle school student.

The juvenile allegedly told several students Wednesday not to come to school Thursday, March 30, because he planned to bring a bomb, according to a news release from the Perryville Police Department.

School officials were notified and the student who allegedly made the comments was identified. Law enforcement detained the juvenile, who was brought in for questioning.

The juvenile, according to police, admitted to the statement but denied intent on action. No weapons or bomb-making materials were discovered in the search of the juvenile's residence.

The student was turned over to a juvenile officer.

"We do not feel there is any articulable threat to the Perry County School District #32 campus or any other school campus in Perryville at this time," police Chief Direk Hunt said in the release. "Our officers acted swiftly and thoroughly to close this case. I am proud of the job they have done.

"I want to commend our reporting party and their student. They have taken to heart our plea of, 'If you see or hear something, say something.' Their information aided in bringing this case to a swift resolution. We continue to encourage the public to contact us if they see or hear anything suspicious."

Local News
