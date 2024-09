News June 27, 2020

Perry County infant tests positive for coronavirus

An infant tested positive for COVID-19 in Perry County on Saturday as confirmed cases rose by nine. This was the first infant to test positive in the county, according to Saturday's social media post by the Perry County Health Department. The county also experienced a spike in cases Saturday, as nine positive COVID-19 cases were reported. The county currently has 63 active cases and 136 total...