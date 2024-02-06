The chief executive officer of Perry County Memorial Hospital said the process of hammering out a partnership with the Mercy health care organization could take several more months.

Chris Wibbenmeyer recently answered several questions about a potential partnership between the Perryville, Missouri, hospital and the Mercy system after the hospital's appointed board voted to begin negotiations on a non-binding "letter of intent," which would allow the organizations to share sensitive financial information. Wibbenmeyer said the negotiations toward a partnership will last into the summer.

"The process will take as long as necessary to accomplish the goals and objectives to best serve our community. We estimate this could take anywhere from four to eight months," he said in an email.

When asked what factors board members used to choose Mercy as a potential partner over Southeast- HEALTH, which was also in the running, Wibbenmeyer noted familiarity and success with Critical Access Hospital affiliations, quality health care scores, low cost of care and long-term sustainability.

Any partnership will require the approval of the hospital's five-member elected board and county commissioners.