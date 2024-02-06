Perry County farm equipment, field catch on fire

Perry County firefighters attend to a burning baler and tractor after putting out fires in the surrounding hayfields Monday, June 26, in Perry County at 347 Trails End Lane. According to Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus, the fire was started when a baler caught on fire, which then spread to the tractor and the surrounding hayfield. It took an hour for the Perry County Fire Department along with aid from fire departments in Chester, Illinois, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to put out the fire. Nathan Gladden