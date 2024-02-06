All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 27, 2023

Perry County farm equipment, field catch on fire

Perry County firefighters attend to a burning baler and tractor after putting out fires in the surrounding hayfields Monday, June 26, in Perry County at 347 Trails End Lane. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Perry County firefighters attend to a burning baler and tractor after putting out fires in the surrounding hayfields Monday, June 26, in Perry County at 347 Trails End Lane. According to Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus, the fire was started when a baler caught on fire, which then spread to the tractor and the surrounding hayfield. It took an hour for the Perry County Fire Department along with aid from fire departments in Chester, Illinois, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to put out the fire.
Perry County firefighters attend to a burning baler and tractor after putting out fires in the surrounding hayfields Monday, June 26, in Perry County at 347 Trails End Lane. According to Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus, the fire was started when a baler caught on fire, which then spread to the tractor and the surrounding hayfield. It took an hour for the Perry County Fire Department along with aid from fire departments in Chester, Illinois, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to put out the fire.Nathan Gladden
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy