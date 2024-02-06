An asymptomatic Perry County Memorial Hospital ER doctor tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty, president Patrick Carron said in a news release Thursday.
The physician was then placed in full protective equipment and continued to work, according to the news release, as the ER would have been understaffed and in “crisis mode.” A staffing company was contacted to replace the COVID-19-positive physician and the physician was relieved of duties as soon as possible, the release stated.
Another doctor from the department, who was off duty at the time, also tested positive, and another physician in the emergency department, in response, declined to work and later resigned, according to the release.
Cape Girardeau County reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday; the county’s total is 354, with 184 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, 11 are in the City of Cape Girardeau, one is from Jackson and five are from elsewhere in the county. Two Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized.
Scott County reported four new cases Thursday (190 total, 137 recoveries, 12 deaths). Stoddard County also reported four new cases (149 total, 117 recoveries, nine deaths).
Bollinger County reported two new cases Thursday, for a total of 21, with 11 recoveries and zero deaths.
In Illinois, Union County reported four new cases as well Thursday; the county reports a total of 197 cases, with 136 recoveries and 17 deaths. Alexander County reported no new cases (22 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).
Wednesday, Perry County reported a total of 173 cases, with 92 recoveries and one death. Four of those active cases are hospitalized and one is on a ventilator.
