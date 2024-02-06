An asymptomatic Perry County Memorial Hospital ER doctor tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty, president Patrick Carron said in a news release Thursday.

The physician was then placed in full protective equipment and continued to work, according to the news release, as the ER would have been understaffed and in “crisis mode.” A staffing company was contacted to replace the COVID-19-positive physician and the physician was relieved of duties as soon as possible, the release stated.

Another doctor from the department, who was off duty at the time, also tested positive, and another physician in the emergency department, in response, declined to work and later resigned, according to the release.