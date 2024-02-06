All sections
September 1, 2020

Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done

Perry County Sheriff's Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work to be done...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Detective Jason Klaus of the Perry County Sheriff's Office is pictured with a recent honor for his work with the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team.
Detective Jason Klaus of the Perry County Sheriff's Office is pictured with a recent honor for his work with the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team.Submitted

Perry County Sheriff’s Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work to be done.

At its core, Klaus said by phone Monday, CIT training is intended to train law enforcement officials to recognize and handle behavioral health issues, and divert individuals from jails and local emergency rooms, neither of which are really equipped to treat mental health episodes.

“Many years ago, throughout the country, state governments got out of having psychiatric hospitals, meaning services became very minimal for individuals to access,” Klaus said. In the absence of other agencies or resources, handling calls on mental health issues or substance abuse concerns defaults to law enforcement.

“At its core, law enforcement is there to serve the community. We’re equipped to handle violent situations, but the bulk of our calls for service should be other responsibilities within the community,” Klaus said.

Working with people who struggle with mental illness and/or substance abuse takes a special skill set, he added.

CIT’s aim is to teach empathy and de-escalation techniques to law enforcement officials, and to serve as a network of resources for people who need to build up a support network, Klaus said.

In Southeast Missouri, Klaus said, a CIT council covers five counties: Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Bollinger, Madison and Cape Girardeau, roughly the same service area as Community Counseling Center. That organization provides the framework for support, and a group of about 30 stakeholders meet monthly to discuss strategies and best practices, Klaus said.

Klaus got involved with CIT about six years ago and has been the state director for two years, he said. As a detective in Perry County, he found he was dealing with the same individuals repeatedly, and in conversation, he would discover untreated mental illness or substance abuse.

“The criminal justice system is not really designed to stop that cycle,” he said. “CIT’s approach made a lot of sense.”

“Individuals with a mental illness are more likely to be a victim of crime than a perpetrator,” Klaus said. “If we can identify those cases early and provide support, we can have a better outcome. ... We’ll never arrest our way out of a mental health crisis.”

