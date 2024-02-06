Perry County Sheriff’s Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work to be done.

At its core, Klaus said by phone Monday, CIT training is intended to train law enforcement officials to recognize and handle behavioral health issues, and divert individuals from jails and local emergency rooms, neither of which are really equipped to treat mental health episodes.

“Many years ago, throughout the country, state governments got out of having psychiatric hospitals, meaning services became very minimal for individuals to access,” Klaus said. In the absence of other agencies or resources, handling calls on mental health issues or substance abuse concerns defaults to law enforcement.

“At its core, law enforcement is there to serve the community. We’re equipped to handle violent situations, but the bulk of our calls for service should be other responsibilities within the community,” Klaus said.

Working with people who struggle with mental illness and/or substance abuse takes a special skill set, he added.