All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 7, 2022

Perry County bus driver killed in wreck

A Perry County School District bus driver died in a wreck Tuesday morning. There were no children on the bus at the time. James Kennedy, 72, was driving Bus 3 for the district a little after 6 a.m. southbound on Route K in Perry County when he overcorrected on a curve and struck the front left of a box truck driven by Chad Taylor, 45, which was traveling in the opposite direction, according to a report from the state Highway Patrol. ...

Nathan English
James Kennedy
James Kennedy

A Perry County School District bus driver died in a wreck Tuesday morning. There were no children on the bus at the time.

James Kennedy, 72, was driving Bus 3 for the district a little after 6 a.m. southbound on Route K in Perry County when he overcorrected on a curve and struck the front left of a box truck driven by Chad Taylor, 45, which was traveling in the opposite direction, according to a report from the state Highway Patrol. The bus continued across the roadway, striking a culvert on the left side. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County Coroner Bill Bohnert. The bus was totaled, while Taylor’s vehicle suffered moderate damage.

Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, according to the report.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kennedy began working for the district as a bus driver in October, superintendent Fara Jones said in a post to the school’s Facebook page. He was previously a truck driver for 40 years and a bus driver for the Sikeston (Missouri) School District.

“Please keep James, his family and friends, and his fellow bus drivers in your thoughts and prayers,” Jones said in the social media post.

The school will share funeral arrangements when available. Counselors will be made available for students.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy