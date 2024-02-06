The operator of a Perry County animal-rescue shelter faces a felony charge of receiving stolen property for previously refusing to return an adopted dog to its owner.

Perry County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoeh filed the charge against Steve Svehla, 57, of Perryville, Missouri, last week.

The charge comes after an earlier court battle between Perryville resident Jamie Patterson, who had adopted the boxer-mastiff mix, and Svehla, owner of Rough Road Rescue.

Svehla had argued the adoption of Mack did not constitute a sale, and he had every right to keep the dog after it ran away from the Patterson home.

Svehla said recently he did not want to return the dog to Patterson because he felt she did not care adequately for Mack.

A state appeals court ruled in July that Patterson was the rightful owner. The court ordered Svehla to return the dog to Patterson.

But Svehla initially resisted.

On Aug. 11, he turned over a box with ashes as well as veterinary records. Patterson was led to believe Mack had died and been cremated.

Svehla informed Patterson on Aug. 11 that "Mack had passed away" in May, Perry County Sheriff's Department deputy Jason Kelley said in a probable-cause statement.

According to Kelley, Svehla handed Patterson a letter from a veterinarian showing Mack had recovered from a previous illness in December 2016.

"Patterson was persistent and did not believe Mack was dead," Kelley wrote.

Patterson contacted all of the known surrounding crematories for animals and discovered none of them had cremated an animal for Svehla, the deputy said.