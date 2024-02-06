All sections
NewsAugust 15, 2020

Perry Co. hostel caters to cyclists

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Perry County Heritage Tourism director Trish Erzfeld shows off Caroline's Bicycle Hostel Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.
Perry County Heritage Tourism director Trish Erzfeld shows off Caroline's Bicycle Hostel Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Hostels are a common sight in Europe, dotting the landscape with doors open to travelers on a budget. The Perry County Tourism Board is bringing that accessible lodging style to Perryville, where Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is tucked behind the historic Faherty House one block from the main square and its restaurants and shops.

Perry County tourism director Trish Erzfeld said the house was purchased from the Faherty family, and it is believed to be the oldest residential home in Perryville.

The hostel was a building used for storage until it got a face-lift. It's now a charming and efficient space with a kitchenette, laundry, bathroom, seating and eating area and two bedrooms, each with bunk beds.

"We can sleep seven comfortably -- eight, if someone wants the couch," Erzfeld said.

Why a bicycle hostel? Well, lots of reasons.

The Faherty House is seen Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.
The Faherty House is seen Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

"The city wants to be more bicycle-friendly, and with COVID-19, bicycling has become a huge thing," Erzfeld said.

That, and with widespread shutdowns to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the board had time to remodel the space.

A secure outbuilding behind the hostel can store bikes, and the flooring in the hostel itself is bike-friendly, Erzfeld said.

"What better way to experience what Perry County has to offer than taking a weekend, spending a night on historic property a block away from downtown?" Erzfeld said.

Restaurants, shops, a coffee shop and the city's courthouse are all nearby, as is the recently-completed mural celebrating the city.

Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is seen Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.
Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is seen Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

And, depending on the cyclists' skill level, a trail in the city park and soccer complex is also nearby.

Farther out in the county are a 5K trail at TG Missouri, Missouri National Veterans Memorial with full-scale replica Vietnam War wall memorial, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal and St. Mary of the Barrens Catholic Church on the former seminary grounds and more, Erzfeld added.

Brochures for those and other attractions are filed with maps in a basket in the kitchen.

Erzfeld said guests of the hostel can arrive any way they like, but they must have "pedal power," or a bicycle, to get out and explore -- "put the kickstand down and see it."

A segment of the Mississippi River Trail, or MRT bicycle trail, joins Perryville and Cape Girardeau, Erzfeld noted.

Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is seen Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.
Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is seen Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri.MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

For more information or reservations, contact the Perry County Heritage Tourism Center at (573) 517-2069 or find the hostel on Facebook @carolinesbikehostel.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

