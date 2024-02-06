Perry Co. hostel caters to cyclists

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Hostels are a common sight in Europe, dotting the landscape with doors open to travelers on a budget. The Perry County Tourism Board is bringing that accessible lodging style to Perryville, where Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is tucked behind the historic Faherty House one block from the main square and its restaurants and shops.

Perry County tourism director Trish Erzfeld said the house was purchased from the Faherty family, and it is believed to be the oldest residential home in Perryville.

The hostel was a building used for storage until it got a face-lift. It's now a charming and efficient space with a kitchenette, laundry, bathroom, seating and eating area and two bedrooms, each with bunk beds.

"We can sleep seven comfortably -- eight, if someone wants the couch," Erzfeld said.

Why a bicycle hostel? Well, lots of reasons.

The Faherty House is seen Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri. MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

"The city wants to be more bicycle-friendly, and with COVID-19, bicycling has become a huge thing," Erzfeld said.

That, and with widespread shutdowns to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the board had time to remodel the space.

A secure outbuilding behind the hostel can store bikes, and the flooring in the hostel itself is bike-friendly, Erzfeld said.

"What better way to experience what Perry County has to offer than taking a weekend, spending a night on historic property a block away from downtown?" Erzfeld said.