Perry Co. hostel caters to cyclists

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Hostels are a common sight in Europe, dotting the landscape with doors open to travelers on a budget. The Perry County Tourism Board is bringing that accessible lodging style to Perryville, where Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is tucked behind the historic Faherty House one block from the main square and its restaurants and shops.
Perry County tourism director Trish Erzfeld said the house was purchased from the Faherty family, and it is believed to be the oldest residential home in Perryville.
The hostel was a building used for storage until it got a face-lift. It's now a charming and efficient space with a kitchenette, laundry, bathroom, seating and eating area and two bedrooms, each with bunk beds.
"We can sleep seven comfortably -- eight, if someone wants the couch," Erzfeld said.
Why a bicycle hostel? Well, lots of reasons.
"The city wants to be more bicycle-friendly, and with COVID-19, bicycling has become a huge thing," Erzfeld said.
That, and with widespread shutdowns to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the board had time to remodel the space.
A secure outbuilding behind the hostel can store bikes, and the flooring in the hostel itself is bike-friendly, Erzfeld said.
"What better way to experience what Perry County has to offer than taking a weekend, spending a night on historic property a block away from downtown?" Erzfeld said.
Restaurants, shops, a coffee shop and the city's courthouse are all nearby, as is the recently-completed mural celebrating the city.
And, depending on the cyclists' skill level, a trail in the city park and soccer complex is also nearby.
Farther out in the county are a 5K trail at TG Missouri, Missouri National Veterans Memorial with full-scale replica Vietnam War wall memorial, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal and St. Mary of the Barrens Catholic Church on the former seminary grounds and more, Erzfeld added.
Brochures for those and other attractions are filed with maps in a basket in the kitchen.
Erzfeld said guests of the hostel can arrive any way they like, but they must have "pedal power," or a bicycle, to get out and explore -- "put the kickstand down and see it."
A segment of the Mississippi River Trail, or MRT bicycle trail, joins Perryville and Cape Girardeau, Erzfeld noted.
For more information or reservations, contact the Perry County Heritage Tourism Center at (573) 517-2069 or find the hostel on Facebook @carolinesbikehostel.
