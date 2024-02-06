Perry Co. awarded with grant for new parks trail

Perry County received a grant of $250,000 from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. With this grant, the City of Perryville, Missouri, will be able to start development on its new mountain bike trail, the Legion Lake Multi-Use Trail.

"[The trail] will include 4.5 miles of 5-foot wide natural single trail that will be a continuous loop including 10 bridges, three bike-only directional mini flow trails for beginners, intermediate and advanced riders with natural stone starting hub; a 7,500-square foot bike handling skills trail and 12-square foot dirt pump truck for beginners to advanced for practice and training," according to a news release.

After waiting since applying in February 2021, the county will now have a large part of its project's projected cost of $367,000.

Legion Lake Multi-Use Trail project manager Trish Erzfeld said the idea for a mountain bike trail came from Perry County native and avid mountain biker Chad Suitor. Following the idea, they found a 57-acre property with a 10-acre lake.