Permit clears path for Perryville solar project

A proposed solar panel array in Perryville has cleared a hurdle, an official said Wednesday.
At the Oct. 16 meeting, the Perryville, Missouri, Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 in favor of issuing a special-use permit allowing construction of a solar panel structure on land owned by Citizens Electric Corp., along Highway 51.
Scott Sattler, executive director of the Perry County Economic Development Authority, said the land is owned by Citizens Electric, but the project is being conducted by Wabash Valley Power Association of Indiana.
That's because Citizens Electric purchases power from Wabash Valley Power Association, he said.
The proposed solar array is in the second phase of the project, Sattler said.
In the first phase, he added, a solar project was constructed in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
"They were looking for additional sites," Sattler said, and Citizens submitted Perryville as a site.
It was accepted, he said.
Sattler said the Ste. Genevieve facility is "almost to capacity."
Wabash has more than 200 operations in three states, Sattler said.
Now that the special-use permit for the facility is approved, he said, the next steps will be determined by Wabash Valley.
"They're making the investment," he said.
Citizens Electric and Wabash Valley will now work together, he said, and determine the next phase.
Of the special-use permit approval, Sattler said, "This just shows Perryville is a progressive community with environmental aspects. It's very good."
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
