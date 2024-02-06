Perfection: Total solar eclipse 2024

For about four minutes Monday, April 8, the moon and the sun were on virtually equal terms from certain vantage points on Earth, including Southeast Missouri.

A total eclipse passed overhead at about 2 p.m., and the region was along the “path of totality”, meaning the moon covered the sun, with only an outline of the sun — the corona — visible. During those four minutes, nighttime prevailed, the temperature cooled and throngs marveled at the unusual celestial sight.

Just as quickly as midday darkened, the sun ploddingly began to regain its brightful, dominant place in Earth’s sky.

Total solar eclipse as seen Monday, April 8, in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian

Men, women and children cheered the spectacle of its return.

Hours before the eclipse, seas of people floated through the region, seeking their viewing destination.