Perdue defends, celebrates USDA agency moves to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said Friday he has "absolutely zero regrets" about moving the headquarters of two research agencies from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City, despite continuing criticism the move would harm agricultural research and make it less available to federal lawmakers.

Perdue joined political leaders from Missouri and Kansas in touring the new headquarters for the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food in Kansas City, Missouri, and to celebrate a move that he said would improve researchers work by placing them closer to farmers, colleges with agriculture experts and hundreds of private agribusinesses.

He said he was surprised by the opposition that erupted in Washington when the plan to move about 550 employees to Kansas City was announced in June, but he still believes it was the right decision.

"I thought we were doing the right thing and I am convinced today even more so having been here and seeing where we will be on the ground that we did the right thing," Perdue said. "I applaud this decision, I celebrate this decision and I have absolutely zero regrets of beginning this process and finishing this process right here in Kansas City."

Perdue praised the congressional delegations, governors and other leaders in Kansas and Missouri for working together to win a competition for the headquarters that originally drew 136 expressions of interest from around the country. He and others said the agencies will benefit from being closer to people with agricultural knowledge.

"There's a certain culture here, and that influences your on-the-ground ability there, rather than sitting somewhere that doesn't have any agriculture," he said. "You're going to find more people in this region that know about agriculture, have the challenges and stress of the year-in and year-out agriculture and be able to make decisions and policies that help inform better research and policy from the USDA."

USDA economist Laura Dodson, acting vice president of the union that represents ERS employees, called the idea that moving to Kansas City would help the agencies' agricultural research "patently ridiculous."