People's Shelter opens day early to help homeless during cold weather

As temperatures begin to dip below freezing, The People’s Shelter is opening its doors to the homeless once again.

Located in the basement of St. James A.M.E. Church, the shelter has provided warmth to unhoused citizens since January 2018.

Although she initially planned to wait until today to open the shelter, the Rev. Renita Green made the decision early Thursday to open one day earlier.

“I stepped out my door this morning and said, ‘If it’s going to be this cold this morning, it’s going to be even colder tonight,’” Green said. “We can’t not be open.”

Temperatures lingered in the mid-30s Thursday morning with gusts at speeds of up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a freeze watch for Thursday night and forecast an evening low around 28 degrees.