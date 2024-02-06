'People's Shelter' brings homeless in from the cold

Renita Green finds the homeless in cars, vacant houses and out in the cold.
Green, who pastors St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, does her best to shelter them from winter storms and freezing temperatures.
The church at 516 North St. provided shelter for 70 homeless individuals over the course of 45 days last winter, starting in January, Green said.
The "People's Shelter" opened again Monday amid freezing temperatures.
Green said the church sheltered three people Monday night and about a dozen Tuesday night.
They come in out of the cold for a warm place to sleep, an evening meal and a hot shower.
United Way of Southeast Missouri and the local Salvation Army are assisting with the operation.
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the local United Way, said the shelter provides temporary housing, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., when temperatures are 35 degrees or below,.
"Guests are not allowed to bring in any outside items beyond what they can carry in their pockets," Shelton said Wednesday in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
Shelter volunteers have received training for personal safety, food safety and dealing with mental health crises, Shelton said.
"All guests needing counseling or any type of health services will be directed to the appropriate organization," she said.
During the daytime, those in need can shelter in municipal buildings, such as the Osage Centre, City Hall and the Shawnee Park Center.
Green said Wednesday, in advance of a snow storm, she wasn't expecting winter weather to arrive so early this year.
Those who came in out of the cold Monday and Tuesday slept on bedrolls atop church pews or on the floor, she said.
Green said she expects going forward to set up cots, provided by the Salvation Army.
Green said she personally invites homeless people to the shelter. "I drive around at night looking for people," she said.
Four people were found sleeping in vehicles Tuesday night, she said.
Among those sheltered Tuesday was a traveling missionary, who spent Monday night out in the cold, she said.
Green said she's not preaching religion to those in need.
"We are not trying to save people's souls, per se. We are just trying to save their bodies right now," the pastor said.
Some of the homeless with medical issues are treated in local hospital emergency rooms. But once treated, they are discharged, Green said.
Green said the church was not equipped with a shower last year. She recalled driving homeless people "all over town" last winter looking for places that would allow them to take showers.
But thanks to the efforts of various local groups, the church now has been outfitted with a handicapped accessible shower, Green said.
Operating the temporary housing depends on volunteers, she said, adding it is a community effort.
Green said the shelter could use more volunteers, particularly those who could stay in the shelter overnight. "Right now, I am staying all night," she said.
But regardless of the challenges, she remains committed to helping those in need.
"It's just loving your neighbor, pure and simple," she said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
