'People's Shelter' brings homeless in from the cold

Renita Green finds the homeless in cars, vacant houses and out in the cold.

Green, who pastors St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, does her best to shelter them from winter storms and freezing temperatures.

The church at 516 North St. provided shelter for 70 homeless individuals over the course of 45 days last winter, starting in January, Green said.

The "People's Shelter" opened again Monday amid freezing temperatures.

Green said the church sheltered three people Monday night and about a dozen Tuesday night.

Signs hang on the door to a pop-up homeless shelter at St. James AME Church on Wednesday evening, Nov. 14, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

They come in out of the cold for a warm place to sleep, an evening meal and a hot shower.

United Way of Southeast Missouri and the local Salvation Army are assisting with the operation.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the local United Way, said the shelter provides temporary housing, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., when temperatures are 35 degrees or below,.

"Guests are not allowed to bring in any outside items beyond what they can carry in their pockets," Shelton said Wednesday in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Shelter volunteers have received training for personal safety, food safety and dealing with mental health crises, Shelton said.

"All guests needing counseling or any type of health services will be directed to the appropriate organization," she said.

During the daytime, those in need can shelter in municipal buildings, such as the Osage Centre, City Hall and the Shawnee Park Center.

Green said Wednesday, in advance of a snow storm, she wasn't expecting winter weather to arrive so early this year.

Those who came in out of the cold Monday and Tuesday slept on bedrolls atop church pews or on the floor, she said.