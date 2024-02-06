People's Choice voting begins today

Voting will remain open at www.semissourian.com/peopleschoice2021 until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 5, and the results will be announced in the Southeast Missourian.

Logan Clippard, Southeast Missourian advertising manager, said the annual awards program highlights businesses and people.

“There are so many wonderful local businesses in our area that deserve to be celebrated. We see People’s Choice as a way to recognize those businesses, and the people running them, year after year,” she said.

Results do not reflect the views of the Southeast Missourian.