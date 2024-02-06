All sections
NewsJuly 26, 2022

People's Choice awards voting begins

Voting for the 16th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins today. Anyone can vote, online, for any business they choose at semissourian.com/peopleschoice2022. "There are so many people in our community running amazing local businesses," said Logan Clippard, Southeast Missourian advertising manager. ...

Danny Walter
story image illustation

Voting for the 16th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins today.

Anyone can vote, online, for any business they choose at www.semissourian.com/peopleschoice2022.

"There are so many people in our community running amazing local businesses," said Logan Clippard, Southeast Missourian advertising manager. "And those businesses are a huge part of what makes Southeast Missouri such a great place to live. People's Choice is one of my favorite projects because it gives the community the opportunity to recognize these businesses and the people behind them."

Awards are grouped under Retail Therapy, Drive Time, House Style, Money Matters, Out & About, What's for Dinner and Healthy Living.

People can vote in 95 categories such as Best Burger, Best Nail Salon or Best Auto Dealership. Voters can write in a favorite business or person if they are not listed.

Voting ends at midnight Aug. 4. and winners will be announced in September.

A $200 gift card will be given away to one lucky voter.

Results do not reflect the views of the Southeast Missourian.

