People gather to pay tribute to veterans from throughout area

Veterans Day began and ended in Cape Girardeau County with outdoor community celebrations of veterans and their service.

On Tuesday, Teen Challenge volunteers set up the more than 700 flags for the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park North. Each flag represents and has the name of a deceased veteran from Cape Girardeau County. Every Veterans Day, flags are added to honor veterans who have recently died.

“They’re gone, but not forgotten,” said retired U.S. Navy Capt. David J. Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags.

This year, the loved ones of 11 veterans gathered at the Veterans Memorial Plaza at the park and each had the opportunity to speak about their veteran.