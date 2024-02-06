The best way to combat human trafficking is to become educated on what it looks like and how it happens, said officials at the Crisis Aid International benefit luncheon Friday in Cape Girardeau.

Contrary to images of men in vans grabbing people off the street, said Sgt. Alex Kavanaugh with St. Louis County Police Department, a trafficker is more likely to engage with a vulnerable young person online via social media, find out what the target wants and offer it.

Kavanaugh supervises an investigative unit specializing in victims of sex trafficking and crimes against children, for the eastern half of the state. Although he’s based in St. Louis, he said victims of sex trafficking can come from anywhere, including Scott and Cape Girardeau counties.

Cindy Malott, director of advocacy services with Crisis Aid at the organization’s St. Louis safe home, said she’s worked with victims of domestic violence and human trafficking for 30 years, and said the most important way people can help trafficking victims is recognize the dynamics around a trafficking situation.

Malott said physical indicators of a person being a trafficking victim include unusual tattoos such as barcode or crown with a name under it, bruising, sunglasses or clothing not reasonable for weather or time of day, lack of eye contact, or not having photo identification on hand.

The highest risk factor is youth, she added.

“(Teenagers) are acting on impulse, not thinking of consequences,” Malott said.

Another risk factor is having been in the foster care system.

Malott said that’s not to belittle foster care or group-home situations, but the realities of over-capacity, unstable home situations and poverty can lead to vulnerability.

Malott noted many people rescued from trafficking situations have a childhood history of sexual abuse, as well.

Grooming is a common tactic of those looking to lure victims into a trafficking situation, Malott said.

Child sexual abuse and trafficking are “very often equally psychological,” Malott said.