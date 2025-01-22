Phil Penzel, chief executive officer of Jackson-based Penzel Construction, gave an update on his company’s U.S. 61 bridge project at the Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) first authorized a replacement of the bridge over Hubble Creek in 2023, and Penzel Construction has worked at it for more than a year. Complications arose when an additional section of soil needed to be removed during road renovations leading up to the bridge.

“They (MoDOT) directed us to take out 18 inches of bad soil for the length of the project. From one end to the other, we’re talking about nine-tenths of a mile … that’s not something that’s done overnight,” Penzel said.

That was not originally part of the project, but Penzel credited MoDOT with thinking about the issue when asking for it to be done.

“I think from a city standpoint and from the citizens’ standpoint, they should be thanking them (MoDOT) for going the extra mile to do that,” he said.

Penzel’s team applied a synthetic mesh to stabilize the soil, then added a filter fabric to prevent rocks from disturbing it. Penzel estimated there are only a few days of work remaining, but his company has been waiting for ideal conditions.

In order to follow MoDOT regulations when marking the rebuilt road, he said specialty paint must be applied on days when there is no precipitation and when temperatures are above 50 degrees.

Since these have not been achieved recently, work had stalled. On Tuesday, however, MoDOT reached out to Penzel with a solution.

“MoDOT will now accept a temporary stripe with the regular paint as long as its now 40 degrees out and it does not have to be 40 degrees for eight hours after striping like the permanent ones (markings),” he said. “… So, I guess just pray for 40 degree weather for a while.”

Penzel estimated he could complete temporary markings within the next few weeks.