Penzel to build new Humane Society shelter

Another step toward a new shelter for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri: Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson will build the new facility, HSSEMO announced.
The new facility will include a 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center and will be built on land adjacent to the existing facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Plans include a separate ventilation system to control the spread of disease, surfaces more easily cleaned and maintained, group housing for cats, larger kennels, proper drainage and education space. HSSEMO's mission is to serve the region by nurturing the human-pet bond, providing shelter and advocacy for homeless pets, providing spay and neuter resources and educating people on pet-related issues.
"It is with great pleasure the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri board of directors announces a partnership with the Penzel Construction Company to move our organization forward in a new building! To say we are excited about this endeavor is an understatement," said Charlotte Craig, HSSEMO board president.
The existing HSSEMO facility is a deteriorating, 1,263-square-foot building originally built in 1952. "The building was never meant to hold the 3,000 animals that pass through its doors every year," the release stated.
As of Friday, HSSEMO has raised in excess of $1 million in donations toward its campaign goal.
Construction is planned to begin this fall with a groundbreaking to follow. The project is set to be completed in fall 2021.
A Nucor pre-engineered steel structure with insulated panels will be used to construct the new facility and will lend to energy efficiency and a shorter construction timeline.
"Penzel Construction has a long history of supporting animal causes. We couldn't be more excited to help the HSSEMO build an efficient, new facility that will enable them to carry out their work of saving thousands of animals a year," Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction Co., said in the release.
More information on the HSSEMO is at semopets.org.
