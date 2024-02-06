All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 18, 2020

Penzel to build new Humane Society shelter

Another step toward a new shelter for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri: Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson will build the new facility, HSSEMO announced. The new facility will include a 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center and will be built on land adjacent to the existing facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Dogs peer through their cages Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Dogs peer through their cages Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Another step toward a new shelter for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri: Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson will build the new facility, HSSEMO announced.

The new facility will include a 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center and will be built on land adjacent to the existing facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Plans include a separate ventilation system to control the spread of disease, surfaces more easily cleaned and maintained, group housing for cats, larger kennels, proper drainage and education space. HSSEMO's mission is to serve the region by nurturing the human-pet bond, providing shelter and advocacy for homeless pets, providing spay and neuter resources and educating people on pet-related issues.

"It is with great pleasure the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri board of directors announces a partnership with the Penzel Construction Company to move our organization forward in a new building! To say we are excited about this endeavor is an understatement," said Charlotte Craig, HSSEMO board president.

The existing HSSEMO facility is a deteriorating, 1,263-square-foot building originally built in 1952. "The building was never meant to hold the 3,000 animals that pass through its doors every year," the release stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As of Friday, HSSEMO has raised in excess of $1 million in donations toward its campaign goal.

Construction is planned to begin this fall with a groundbreaking to follow. The project is set to be completed in fall 2021.

A Nucor pre-engineered steel structure with insulated panels will be used to construct the new facility and will lend to energy efficiency and a shorter construction timeline.

"Penzel Construction has a long history of supporting animal causes. We couldn't be more excited to help the HSSEMO build an efficient, new facility that will enable them to carry out their work of saving thousands of animals a year," Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction Co., said in the release.

More information on the HSSEMO is at semopets.org.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy