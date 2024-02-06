Penzel resigns alderman post to focus on construction company

Jackson Alderman Phil Penzel resigned his position on the board Monday, to free his construction company to pursue new business opportunities, according to a city news release.

Penzel, president and CEO of Penzel Construction Co. in Jackson, has been an alderman for 12 years altogether, beginning in 2001 with a hiatus to distance himself from another potential conflict of interest, he said Monday.

Penzel Construction pursues design-build projects, and has put a bid in for Cape Girardeau Countyï¿½s Justice Center. Mayor Dwain Hahs said at Mondayï¿½s regular Board of Aldermen meeting Penzel Construction plans to be involved in other projects, moving forward.

As an alderman, Penzel would have to excuse himself from meetings and votes concerning projects and, he said, he doesnï¿½t want the spotlight on him.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve enjoyed working with everybody,ï¿½ Penzel said. ï¿½Itï¿½s a shame, but itï¿½s the right thing to do.ï¿½

Penzel said heï¿½ll miss working closely with the other aldermen and with city staff in his capacity as alderman, but ï¿½Iï¿½ll still help out in any way I can. I just wonï¿½t have a vote in the council meeting.ï¿½

The next step falls to Hahs, who said he plans to conduct interviews with some candidates from Ward 1 over the next month or two before appointing a temporary replacement for Penzel.

Then, in the April 2019 municipal election, the Ward 1 seat would be up for election.

ï¿½I really appreciate Philï¿½s service for the city,ï¿½ Hahs said by phone Monday. ï¿½I hate to lose him, but I understand what heï¿½s doing with his business ï¿½ thatï¿½s good, too.ï¿½