All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 15, 2019

Penzel finds ties with projects

The ties that link the Cape Girardeau city hall project and the county's justice center project are rooted in Jackson contractor Phil Penzel's German heritage. Penzel's firm is building the new courthouse in Jackson and his design-build team was recently hired to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The ties that link the Cape Girardeau city hall project and the county's justice center project are rooted in Jackson contractor Phil Penzel's German heritage.

Penzel's firm is building the new courthouse in Jackson and his design-build team was recently hired to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall.

Penzel said Thursday he is committed to preserving Cape Girardeau's courthouse and annex in part because of his ancestors.

His ancestors came to America by ship from Germany. They arrived in New Orleans in November 1853, Penzel said.

They then traveled up the Mississippi River to Cape Girardeau, arriving in January 1854, the same year the Common Pleas Courthouse was constructed.

"I can imagine my ancestors landing in Cape Girardeau only to see the courthouse being built," he wrote last month in an email to former federal judge and longtime attorney Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr.

"It is so exciting to know that six generations later I will be able to touch a building that they saw being built when they arrived," he wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Penzel's ancestors settled in Jackson, where there was a German immigrant camp. They bought 100 acres of land, he said.

His ancestors lived on property near the justice center, he said. Over the years, generations of Penzels lived in the house at 211 Missouri St.

His grandparents lived there as did Penzel ancestors before them. "My dad and his twin sister were born in that house," Penzel said.

The house, located across the street from the new justice center, was torn down earlier this year to make room for a parking lot, Penzel said.

The site currently serves as a staging area for the ongoing construction of the justice center, he said.

Penzel said his ancestors were builders too. For 165 years, Penzels have constructed buildings in Cape Girardeau County, he added.

"It is astounding," Penzel said of how his family heritage ties in with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson projects. "I don't even know how to explain it."

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy