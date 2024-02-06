Penzel Construction recommended to build Jackson's new police station

Jacksonï¿½s new police station will be built by a team headed by Penzel Construction, officials recommended Monday at the Jackson Board of Aldermen regular meeting.

During a public meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Jacksonï¿½s design-build consultant George Harris opened the technical proposal and cost estimate for the project from two firms, Penzelï¿½Construction and Kiefner Brothers of Cape Girardeau. The technical proposals were scored across five categories, weighted in importance, and Penzel scored 49.3 out of a possible 50. Kiefner Brothers scored 45 of 50.

Penzelï¿½s cost estimate was $6.5 million for the police station, and Kiefner Brothers $6.582 million, Harris said.

Per state statute, Harris said, the low price proposal receives more points in the final total.

ï¿½It was pretty close,ï¿½ Harris said: Penzelï¿½s total was 99.3 out of a possible 100 points. Kiefnerï¿½s total was 94.38.

ï¿½We had two strong proposals,ï¿½ Harris said.

Penzel is proposing an 18,000-square-foot building, Harris said, and noted both proposals were over the 15,000 square feet originally requested.

Originally, the city had looked at a $7 million budget for the police station, but these budgets came in below that.

The contract has not been finalized, Harris said, but after the terms are agreed to between the city and Penzel Construction, construction is expected to take about 14 to 15 months.

Alderman Joe Bob Baker said in his opinion, Penzelï¿½s design is the more pleasing of the two. He cited the hallways, 7 feet wide in Penzelï¿½s design and 6 feet in Kiefner Brothersï¿½, as improving the overall flow in the building, among other advantages.