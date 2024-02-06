Penzel awarded Center Junction contract

A contract for the replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the redesign of the highway interchange below those bridges has been awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, clearing the way for work on the project to begin this spring.

The commission, meeting Wednesday in Jefferson City, accepted the bid of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. of Jackson in the amount of $17,476,608 for work at the interchange, which is commonly known as Center Junction. The Penzel bid was the lowest from among five submitted for the commission’s consideration.

Missouri Department of Transporation district engineer Mark Shelton said MoDOT staff will be meeting with Penzel representatives in the coming weeks to discuss project timelines and various construction details.

“Ideally, depending on weather, sometime in late March we could see some work starting,” he said.