Pence to fundraise for Hawley in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Missouri next week for a tax event and will attend a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Pence is scheduled to attend the tax event Thursday in downtown St. Louis. It was organized by America First Policies, a not-for-profit that promotes President Donald Trump's agenda.

Pence's spokeswoman confirmed he also will attend a Hawley fundraiser that day.