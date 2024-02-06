All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 14, 2018

Pence to fundraise for Hawley in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Missouri next week for a tax event and will attend a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley. Pence is scheduled to attend the tax event Thursday in downtown St. Louis. It was organized by America First Policies, a not-for-profit that promotes President Donald Trump's agenda...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Missouri next week for a tax event and will attend a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Pence is scheduled to attend the tax event Thursday in downtown St. Louis. It was organized by America First Policies, a not-for-profit that promotes President Donald Trump's agenda.

Pence's spokeswoman confirmed he also will attend a Hawley fundraiser that day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Attorney General Hawley is the front-runner Republican vying for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.

Trump headlined a fundraiser for Hawley in March. He's scheduled to be back in the state July 24 for another fundraiser for the candidate in Kansas City.

Trump won Missouri by about 19 percentage points in 2016. McCaskill is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy