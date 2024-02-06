All sections
NewsMarch 9, 2023

Pemiscot County man pleads guilty to machine gun charge

Southeast Missourian

A Pemiscot County, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a machine gun.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Missouri, says the case stemmed from a 2022 shootout in Caruthersville, Missouri. Jamaal Jackson, 20, was among two groups involved in the incident. Jackson was on a street corner and shot at a vehicle going past. The group fled to Jackson's girlfriend's home, and police later found a backpack containing Jackson's identification and a Glock 19 pistol with a drum magazine. The pistol had jammed with 16 rounds left in the magazine, Jackson's plea agreement says. It also had part of a "Glock switch", which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon, attached. Another part of the switch was found at the scene of the shooting.

Jackson pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to possessing a machine gun, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, up to a $250,000 fine or both.

Caruthersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

Local News
