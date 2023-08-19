Pemiscot County man killed on Missouri Route 25

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the 38th highway death thus far in 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 17, as 43-year-old Brian D. James of Bragg City, Missouri, died in a two-vehicle crash on southbound state Route 25 in White Oak in Dunklin County.

The incident happened at 8:38 p.m. as James' 2016 Ford Escape collided with a 2007 Sterling trash truck.