Pemiscot County man killed on Missouri Route 25

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the 38th highway death thus far in 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 17, as 43-year-old Brian D. James of Bragg City, Missouri, died in a two-vehicle crash on southbound state Route 25 in White Oak in Dunklin County.
The incident happened at 8:38 p.m. as James' 2016 Ford Escape collided with a 2007 Sterling trash truck.
James' car was totaled in the mishap. James was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri.
The driver of the truck, 31-year-old Devante Bennett of Kennett, Missouri, was not injured.
MSHP said the victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
