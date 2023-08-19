All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 19, 2023

Pemiscot County man killed on Missouri Route 25

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the 38th highway death thus far in 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 17, as 43-year-old Brian D. James of Bragg City, Missouri, died in a two-vehicle crash on southbound state Route 25 in White Oak in Dunklin County. The incident happened at 8:38 p.m. as James' 2016 Ford Escape collided with a 2007 Sterling trash truck...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to its 38th fatality death of 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 17, as a Bragg City, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 25 in White Oak.
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to its 38th fatality death of 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 17, as a Bragg City, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 25 in White Oak.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the 38th highway death thus far in 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 17, as 43-year-old Brian D. James of Bragg City, Missouri, died in a two-vehicle crash on southbound state Route 25 in White Oak in Dunklin County.

The incident happened at 8:38 p.m. as James' 2016 Ford Escape collided with a 2007 Sterling trash truck.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

James' car was totaled in the mishap. James was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri.

The driver of the truck, 31-year-old Devante Bennett of Kennett, Missouri, was not injured.

MSHP said the victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy