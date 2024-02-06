Pemiscot County inmate death under investigation

The death of an inmate at the Pemiscot County jail in Caruthersville, Missouri, is under investigation.
Ricky Hooper, 45, was found early Saturday, Dec. 31, deceased in his bunk as breakfast was being served, according to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.
"There appears to be no foul play; an autopsy will be conducted in Farmington (Missouri) on Monday, Jan. 2, to determine the cause of death," Greenwell said, adding that Hooper's family has been notified.
Greenwell said Hooper's death is under investigation by the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.
