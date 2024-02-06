Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri on Wednesday. Though, it may be a while before parents can find shots for their children at nearby pharmacies and health centers.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), distribution of over 116,000 pediatric doses began across the state earlier this week. It may take several days for the providers to receive vaccine doses, department officials stated. Several representatives of local vaccine providers said it will be even longer until the pediatric vaccine will be offered.

Jones Drug Store in Jackson will begin offering the pediatric vaccine in two weeks.

Abe Funk, co-owner of John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, said John's has received 300 doses of the pediatric vaccine and will begin administering them from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday by appointment only.

Walgreens and CVS both announced this week selected locations will begin providing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children over the weekend. As of presstime, confirmation on whether the chains' Cape Girardeau County locations will offer the pediatric vaccine has not been received by the Southeast Missourian after repeated calls to representatives.

Currently, the Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is a third of the dosage used for individuals 12 years and older, according to the DHSS.